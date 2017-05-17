Pakistan-Afghanistan to continue ceasefire till consensus at Chaman border

RAWALPINDI, May 17 (APP): Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday agreed to maintain ceasefire till the consensus on the issue of border at Chaman was reached.

“One Star Border Flag Meeting was held between representatives of Pakistan and Afghanistan at Friendship Gate Chaman,” news release of Inter Services Public Relations here said.

Pakistan delegation was led by DIG Frontier Corps Balochistan and Afghan delegation was led by a Brigadier rank officer of Afghan Border Police.

“Afghan delegation asked move out of Pakistan troops presently deployed along International Border in Killi Jahangir and Killi Luqman before proceeding for census.

Pakistan delegation maintained that Pakistan troops are deployed along International Border on Pakistan side and shall remain there. Both sides agreed to maintain ceasefire till consensus is reached,” the news release added.