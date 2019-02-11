Pak women’s team beats West Indies by 4 wickets in 3rd ODI

LAHORE, Feb 11 (APP):Pakistan women cricket team defeated the Windies women by four wickets in the third and final ODI at the ICC Academy in Dubai to take the series 2-1 on Monday.

The victory in the fourth round fixture of the ICC Women’s Championship has helped Pakistan women move ahead of the West Indies and England, and join India on 12 points, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). However, Pakistan is placed behind India in fourth position on net-run-rate. Australia leads the table, while New Zealand is on second.

Nashra claimed three wickets for 21 runs and Diana bagged three for 42 as the West Indies, electing to bat first, were skittled out for 159 in 47.3 overs. Sidra then led the run-chase with a gutsy 52 as Pakistan romped home with 16 balls and four wickets to spare.

The match was attended by the Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Ehsan Mani and Managing Director Wasim Khan.

This was Pakistan’s first series victory over the West Indies in 16 years and only their seventh ODI win in 26 matches. Overall, it was Pakistan’s 46th ODI win in 158 matches.

The foundation of the series win was laid in Karachi when Pakistan won the third T20I on 3 February. Their 2-1 series win in Dubai reflects the impact the home series and win had on the overall confidence and motivation as Pakistan outclassed their more experienced and skilled team in an-round performance.

The series win was more special as Pakistan had come from behind. They were routed by 146 runs in the first match, before leveling the series with a 34-run victory. Sidra (96), Nida (81) and Diana (four

for 34) had starred in the series leveling win on Friday.

On Monday, and after Diana Baig dismissed Kycia Knight in the first over of the match, West Indies recovered to 87 for two before being bundled out for 159 by losing their last seven wickets for 72 runs.

Sandhu started the collapse when she dismissed Shemaine Campbell (26) to end the 52-run third wicket stand with Stafanie Taylor. Sandhu added the wicket of Natasha McLean, but when Taylor (52, 94b, 5×4) became Diana’s second scalp, the West Indies looked down and out at 131 for seven.

However, Afy Fletcher (21) offered some resistance and added 28 runs with the last three batters.Sidra Ameen led Pakistan’s run-chase when she scored 52 off 107 balls with five fours and put

on three small but important partnerships. Sidra added 32 for the first wicket with Nahida Khan (15), 44 for the second wicket with Javeria Khan (24) and 46 for the fourth wicket with Nida Dar (26) West Indies’ Shakera Selman finished with two for 24, while Taylor followed up her half-century with two for 17.

Scores in brief:Windies women 159 all out, 47.3 overs (Stafanie Taylor 52, Deandra Dottin 28, Shemaine Campbell 26, Afy Fletcher 21; Nashra Sandhu 3-21, Diana Baig 3-42. Pakistan women 163-6, 47.2 overs (Sidra Ameen 52, Nida Dar 26, Javeria Khan 24; Stafanie Taylor 2-17, Shakera Selman 2-24).

Pakistan women’s past results (each round comprises three ODIs with two points awarded for every win): Pakistan lost to New Zealand 1-2, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka 3-0,Pakistan lost to Australia 0-3,Pakistan beat West Indies 2-1.