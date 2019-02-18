Pak Saudia economic ties to get new push after visit of Saudi Crown Prince; BMP

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):FPCCI Businessmen Panel (BMP) Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar said on Monday that after successful visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS) to Pakistan, economic relations between the two countries would elevate to new heights.

Anjum said Saudi financial support has provided breathing space to the government to take effective measures to strengthen the internal sources of Pakistan’s economy besides it will also help reduce unemployment and poverty.

He viewed that the only challenge is that the Coordination Council has to expeditiously create an environment in Pakistan with planning and management capacities.

Chairman BMP also welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan special request to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to look into the hardships of Pakistani labourers working in Saudi Arabia and in response, MBS has ordered release of 2107 prisoners on the very next day which shows how the Prime Minister have paid a value towards Pakistani labourers who worked day and night in other countries to earn livelihood for their families.