Pak, Saudi Arabia tied with stronger bonds: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Saturday said the relations between Pakistan and Saudi

Arabia have become closer and stronger and the peoples of both

countries have lot of respect for each other.

The Prime Minister was talking to Imaam-e-Ka’abah Sheikh

Saleh Bin Muhammad Bin Talib who called on him here, according

to a PM Office media wing a press release.

The Prime Minister warmly welcomed the Imaam-e-Ka’abah

to Pakistan and said the people of Pakistan attached great

religious and spiritual attachment with the Kingdom of Saudi

Arabia due to location of the Holy Kabbah.

He said though Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were

geographically located apart but mutual Islamic and cultural

values have kept their hearts together.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Islam was the message

of love, peace, patience, forgiveness and respect for humanity

and it was the need of the time to spread this message all

over the world.

He said the religious leaders and scholars should

unanimously counter negative propaganda, being wrongly

portrayed against Islam.

Imaam-e-Ka’abah thanked the Prime Minister for the

warm welcome, accorded to him in Pakistan.

Habeebullah Al-Bokhari, acting ambassador of Saudi

Arabia, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad

Yousaf and other senior officials were also present during

the meeting.