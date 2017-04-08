Pak, Saudi Arabia tied with stronger bonds: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Saturday said the relations between Pakistan and Saudi
Arabia have become closer and stronger and the peoples of both
countries have lot of respect for each other.
The Prime Minister was talking to Imaam-e-Ka’abah Sheikh
Saleh Bin Muhammad Bin Talib who called on him here, according
to a PM Office media wing a press release.
The Prime Minister warmly welcomed the Imaam-e-Ka’abah
to Pakistan and said the people of Pakistan attached great
religious and spiritual attachment with the Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia due to location of the Holy Kabbah.
He said though Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were
geographically located apart but mutual Islamic and cultural
values have kept their hearts together.
The Prime Minister emphasized that Islam was the message
of love, peace, patience, forgiveness and respect for humanity
and it was the need of the time to spread this message all
over the world.
He said the religious leaders and scholars should
unanimously counter negative propaganda, being wrongly
portrayed against Islam.
Imaam-e-Ka’abah thanked the Prime Minister for the
warm welcome, accorded to him in Pakistan.
Habeebullah Al-Bokhari, acting ambassador of Saudi
Arabia, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad
Yousaf and other senior officials were also present during
the meeting.
