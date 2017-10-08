October 8 earthquake’s12th anniversary observed

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP):The 12th anniversary of devastating October 8 2005 earthquake was observed across the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday to pay homage to the victims.

On October 8, 2005, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake jolted various parts of the country, especially Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 8:52 am that left around 80,000 people dead and thousands injured.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques across the country for departed souls of the earthquake victims.

Special ceremonies, including walks for awareness, seminars and symposiums, were held in various parts of AJK including Mirpur Kotli and Bhimber districts to pay homage to the earthquake victims and create awareness among the people about safety measures during calamities.

Fateha Khawni and Quran Khawni were held for thousands of people, who lost their lives in the catastrophic earthquake.

Collective prayers were also held in all the quake-hit districts of Azad Kashmir. The Pakistan Armed Forces, people and government of Pakistan, international community and donor agencies were paid tribute for their unprecedented and generous contribution for relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction activities in the quake stricken areas.

Radio stations and TV channels telecast special programmes to mark the day.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) observed October 8 as ‘National Awareness Day’ against calamities, providing citizens basic information about adopting precautionary measures to avert and minimize losses in emergencies.

A flag march arranged by NDMA was started from Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad and culminated at Fatima Jinnah Park. People belonging to different walks of life participated in the march.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz and NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat participated in the programme.

In Muzaffarabad, the main function of the day was held at AJK University ground. Acting AJK Prime Minister Raja Nisar,

cabinet members, members of the AJK Legislative Assembly, government officials, students and people belonging to all walks of life participated. Later wreaths were laid at the monument of martyrs.

All the three Radio Stations of Azad Kashmir aired special programmes to mark the occasion.

Special functions were also held in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mark the day. PDMA also arranged workshops and walks in various cities to create awareness among people about natural disasters.

An awareness walk was organized from Naser Bagh to Town Hall in Lahore on Sunday morning.

Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer, speaking on the occasion, said Rescue 1122 had established an integrated emergency services infrastructure essential for saving lives.