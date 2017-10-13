NCHD training institute to promote non-formal education: Razina Alam

Islamabad, October 13, (APP):Chairperson National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Razina Alam Khan Friday said NCHD had established a National Training Institute manned by hardcore professionals of non-formal education (NFE) and literacy.

The institute would cater to different needs of Out of School Children (OOSC), she said while addressing a senior management meeting here at NCHD.

She said weak professional base was the main cause of not succeeding in literacy campaigns of the past.

Chairperson NCHD Razina Alam said that National Training Institute of NCHD was built with the aim to meet the needs of literacy professionals working in the field of literacy and non-formal education, and to build their capacities according to the new approaches evolving in the world with the help of other stake holders.

The institute will also prepare Accelerated Learning Modules and condensed syllabus that would be the requirement of a learner, and researches would be conducted through this institute to assess

and evaluate programs of NFE and literacy, she maintained.

While talking about innovative approaches she said, NCHD had made 3.8 million persons literate since its inception and providing education to 320,000 children in NCHD 5,949 Feeder Schools in the remote areas.

NCHD was working in the jails with the convicts to provide education, and empowering them to become useful citizens after release, she observed.

NCHD had approached the learners in seminaries with reforms and introduced primary education along with religious education and skills in order to bring them in the mainstream of higher education, she said.

“Currently we are successfully working in 100 seminaries of FATA, AJ&K, GB and ICT,” she further said.

“In collaboration with JICA we have launched a model Non-formal School system where 20 schools are functional in Islamabad in order to provide education to the children of age 10-14 who could neither be admitted to the primary school nor belong to adult literacy,” Razina informed.

NCHD in collaboration with UNESCO introduced computer and mobile literacy in a pilot project which remained very successful, she added.

NCHD was working hard in order to meet the mission of the organization and achieved its goals, 6000 adult literacy centers are in process of establishment where more than 150,000 poor and illiterate will acquire literacy as well as vocational skill to improve their livelihoods, she briefed.

“However, as today it is the requirement of all digital societies that we should share and analyze promising practices with regard to policies, programmes, monitoring and evaluation as well as

financing that advances literacy in a digital world,” she stressed.