Nawaz Sharif’s Premiership imperative for developed, prosperous Pakistan: Muqam

PESHAWAR, July 16 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam on Sunday said Nawaz Sharif’s premiership is imperative to foil nefarious designs of anti China Pakistan Economic Corridor and undemocratic powers

who have become against a democratic Prime Minister and a political party.

Addressing a huge public gathering after inaugurating five kilometer

gas pipeline in Bazidkhel NA-4 here, he said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

is contesting his case against those elements who could see the

development and prosperity in Pakistan, adding that the whole Pakistani nation stand united with Nawaz Sharif to frustrate these elements.

He said the affairs of any state are run by wisdom rather with

emotions. “There is a great difference between running the affairs of a state and playing cricket,” he added while referring to Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

Muqam said Imran Naizi’s political activities would

adversely affect the socio-economic development in the country.

He said Imran Niazi and his party cannot see the investment which

came after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) came into power and

so PTI leadership was conspiring against the Prime Minister.

He said the Supreme Court of Pakistan should have to take suo moto notice against Pervez Khattak for his statement in which he said to

allow corruption openly if the Prime Minister is not convicted by the

apex court.

Muqam said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was already facing the

menace of corruption and it was not a hidden truth.

PML-N Nasir Mosazai, Raees Khan, Haji Sifatullah, Dilnawaz, Nazim

Sangu Landi Qaisar and other provincial and district leadership were

present on the occasion.