Most of foreign investment came to Pakistan through CPEC: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday that most of the foreign investment came to Pakistan through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking to a delegation of students in Islamabad on Friday, Interior minister said connectivity through this mega project would enhance trade opportunities for Pakistan with 70 per cent of the international maritime trade via Pakistan’s two big ports of Karachi and the new Chinese built port of Gwadar, Radio Pakistan reported.

Minister said Pakistan will soon become the choice destination for foreign investment.

The Minister said that an international journal has recently included Pakistan in five rising economies of the world.

He said despite attempts to impede the economic growth, the PML-N government still succeeded in achieving highest growth of last ten years.

He said the Stock Exchange index also reached all-time high to historic 53000 points during the incumbent ruling and the trend needed to be maintained with further political stability in the country.

He said with projects of Energy and infrastructure new vistas of development will open.

“The World Bank (WB) has lauded Pakistan for improved economic condition”, he added provided political stability should prevail in the country for improved economy.