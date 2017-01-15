Mohsin Naqvi remembered on 21th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): Renowned poet Mohsin Naqvi was remembered on his 21th death anniversary on Sunday.

According to PTV news channel, he was born in Dera Ghazi Khan on 5th May 1947. His parents had named him `Ghulam Abbas’ which he later changed to Ghulam Abbas Mohsin Naqvi.

He graduated from Government College Multan and earned Master degree from University of the Punjab, Lahore.

He was shot at his home in Lahore on 15 January 1996.

Mohsin Naqvi’s famous books include Azaab-e-Deed, Khaima-e-Jaan and Berg-e-Sehra.