MMA to come upto expectations of masses: Liaqat Baloch

MULTAN, July 13 (APP)::Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Secretary

General Liaqat Baloch on Friday said the MMA would come upto

expectations of the masses as it would resolve basic problems

by ensuring record development in the country.

The main issues in the country were about to health and

education and the MMA would focus on them, he added.

He said this while addressing a public meeting here

at Qasim Bagh stadium.

Liaqat Baloch strongly condemned the incidents of

terrorism.

He said the ideology of the country would be

protected by the MMA and it would continue to promote it.

He added that the MMA would bring about a real change

in the country and it would work for betterment of people.