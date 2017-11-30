Minister for motivating students towards technical education

LAHORE, Nov 30 (APP):State Minister for Industries
& Production, Sardar Muhammad Arshad Khan Laghari, on
Thursday stressed the need for launching a comprehensive
media campaign to motivate students towards technical
education.
Talking to the media after inaugurating PITAC College of
Technology at Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Centre
(PITAC), he said that every developed nation made progress
after adopting a policy of technical education and provided
their industries a skilled workforce.
But, unfortunately, he said that Pakistani people follow
trends and that’s why Pakistan’s technical education was far
behind.
He said that more technical education institutions should
be established in the country and private partners should also
join hands with the government in this regard as the government
alone could not cope with these challenges.
Laghari said that everything was being done purely on
merit in the country, adding that even he had not given any
job on recommendation.
Earlier, during his visit to PITAC, he was received by
Engr. Sarfraz Ahmad Director General PITAC along with other
officials.
DG PITAC Sarfraz Ahmad briefed the minister about the
departmental matters. He informed the minister that PITAC
had continued to train unskilled workforce of SME’s and
small-scale workshops (cottage) by providing demand driven
technical courses resulting in better income and employment
opportunities.
In this way, he said that PITAC had directly contributed
towards skill development for the SME’s and light engineering
sector in accordance with the National Industrial Policy 2012
devised by the Ministry of Industries, government of Pakistan.
It is hoped that the workmen acquainted with technical skills
will be a strong backbone for the local industry in future,
he added.
Laghari appreciated the DG and his team for their
tireless efforts and outstanding performance of the PITAC
for the industry.
The Minister directed the PITAC team to work hard for
helping industries in improving quality of their products,
increasing production, decreasing cost and extending the
scope of indigenous manufacturing.
He said that to overcome literacy problems in the country,
there should be paradigm shift to bridge academia gap in industry.
The PITAC is a platform which has vigorously diversified not
only basic but also advanced technical training to both skilled
and unskilled individuals, he added.
