KARACHI, Oct 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile,
Pervaiz Malik in a meeting with the Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair
here Thursday discussed in detail the law and order situation in the
province and opportunities of fresh investment in the local textile
industry.
The Governor on the occasion also informed the federal minister
about the steps taken for revival of industrial infrastructure in
Karachi and other parts of Sindh.
Muhammad Zubair mentioned that steady improvement in the economic
indicators were reflective of growing confidence among the local
community of businessmen and industrialists.
This is also attracting the investors, he said highlighting
relevance of joint efforts at both federal and provincial levels to
provide adequate guidance and right information to the concerned
stake-holders.
Sindh Governor particularly mentioned that end of load-shedding
has markedly improved industrial activity in the province.
Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile appreciating the
postive developments in the province said concerted efforts were
required to face the challenge of decline in the country’s textile
goods’ exports.
Matters discussed to improve investment in local textile industry
KARACHI, Oct 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile,