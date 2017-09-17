Maryam Nawaz leads successful election campaign in NA 120: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Sept 17 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)
Senator Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani on Sunday said Maryam Nawaz had
led successful election campaign of her mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
in NA 120 Lahore bye-election.
Talking to a private news channel, he said Maryam Nawaz proved
herself an asset of the party as evident from the issued-based
election campaign run by her.
She was an active PML-N worker and would play an important
political role in future, he added.
Kirmani rejected the allegation of using government resources
during the election campaign of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and if anyone
had an evidence in that regard, he should present the same before
court.
The senator said the PML-N had always implemented the code of
conduct while the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan was
disobeying the orders of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and
thus had got issued his arrest warrants by the ECP.
