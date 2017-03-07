KP U-23 Female Games begins

PESHAWAR, Mar 7 (APP): The 2nd edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Under-23 Female Games got under way at Hayatabad Sports Complex grounds amidst tight security with great enthusiasm witnessed in 450

female players’ part of the games.

Member Parliament KP Assembly Zarin Zia was the chief guest on this

occasion. Director Sports Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, DSO Salim Raza

(Peshawar), Zakir Khan (Nowshera), Jamshed Baloch (Charsadda), President

KP SWA Jehanzeb Siddique, Secretary General AIPs Asia Amjad Aziz Malik, Director Operation Tariq Mehmood, Syed Saqlain Shah, international coach Jaffar Shah, national coach Hamid Khan, Umair Khan, Miss Gulshan,

officials, principals of various colleges, teaching staff and good number of spectators were also present.

The colourful ceremony was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Sumbal of District Nowshera, followed by a melodious Naat presented by Rabia from Charsadda. The school kids presented a well-prepared National Anthem.

There was melodious atmosphere as the little girls enthralled the

sitting spectators and compelled them to come on their toes when sung national songs, followed by Band display and stunning PT show with a beautiful March Past of the teams.

The children presented song “Ye Das Hamara Ha Isay Ham Na Sawara Ha” and Jevy Jevy Pakistan and Dil Dil Pakistan which turned the whole atmosphere into a melodious one. The kids also enthralled the sitting spectators with their welcome formation wearing a dress of butterfly.

Zarin Zia formally announced the commencement of the Games wherein more than 450 female players are taking part in 13 different games comprising athletic, basketball, badminton, cricket, judo, handball, volleyball, table tennis, baseball, squash, hockey, tug of war and netball.

Soon after announcement of the commencement of the Games, balloons, pigeons, and banners pinned with balloons and inscribes with different sports slogans were also released in the air. “We want to give a message of peace to the rest of the world,” she added. She said it is very encouraging that such a huge number of female players turned up and now part of the Games in each district of KP.

Charsadda, Nowshera and Peshawar are blessed with good talent among the youth but they lack facilities and proper guidance of training and coaching, specially the female, but now the govt initiated such Games at the doorsteps of the youth so that they should come up at national and international levels, she added. She assured the female players that all-out steps would be taken to provide them facilities like the male players have in the districts.

In her introductory speech, DG Sports Miss Rashida Ghanavi said that KP govt is holding the Under-23 Games for the second consecutive years with due opportunities have been given to the female players as well.

She said the Games are being organized in two different phases, first

players of the districts would participate in 13 female and 20 male Games while in the second phase all seven regions would be involved in 20 male and 15 female Games.

In the opening day matches Charsadda defeated Nowshera by 2-1 in the first match while in the final Charsadda shocked Peshawar by 2-1.

Zarin Zia also gave away trophies to the winners and runners-up.

The winner awarded a cash prize of Rs 20,000 and runners-up got Rs 15,000 while the Qirat, Naat got Rs 2000 each, A stunning ‘Athran’ traditional dance got Rs 10,000 while Rs 15,000 given to the band party for superb show and Rs 5000 awarded to those presented national song.