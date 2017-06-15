KP govt plans work on 4000 MW hydel power projects: CM

PESHAWAR, June 15 (APP): KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has said that

the provincial government had planned to start work on hydropower projects of 4000 MW to overcome power load shedding and increased the receipts of the province.

In his concluding speech on the provincial budget for financial year

2017-18 here in the provincial assembly on Thursday, he said that out of these energy projects, the KP government will start work on 300 MW projects with its own resources while projects of 300 MW would be constructed with the loan of Asian Development Bank (ADB), which would be paid from the guaranteed profit of the project.

Similarly, the chief minister said that energy projects of 600 to 700 MW

capacity will be implemented through private sector and out of them work on 300 MW projects will start during the next financial year. He said that the provincial government has also signed an agreement of Rs 11 billion with Frontier Works Organization (FWO) in which the provincial government will receive a profit of 5 to 10%.

Furthermore, two townships to be constructed through FWO will earned a

profit of Rs 50 billion for the province while 5 to 7 percent more profit will be earned from the cement industry.

The chief minister while highlighting the four years achievements of the

PTI led provincial government said that when they took the reign of power, the province was facing the problem of law and order, terrorism and kidnapping for ransom. However, due to the sacrifices of security forces

and border management, peace had been restored.

He said that during last four years, the provincial government

introduced reforms in government institutions, granted them autonomy and worked for the establishment of the supremacy of merit. During first two years they promulgated more than 200 legislations to established authorities.

The chief minister claimed the abolition of politicization in

educational institutions and adopted strict merit in making transfers and postings in the department.

He said that the provincial government has so far recruited 35000

teachers and go to recruit 10000 teachers soon to provide one teacher for 40-50 students. He said that Rs 40 billion were spent on the provision of missing basic facilities in the schools while another fund of Rs 21 billion is being spent through Parents Teachers Councils (PTCs).

For the abolition of class-based education system, the chief minister

said that they had introduced unified education system in the public sector schools and started teaching English to the students from Class-I.

He said that the provincial government also introduced reforms in health

sector and established monitoring system for both doctors and teaching communities. He said that the provincial government last four years has dismissed 800 doctors for doing double job.

Earlier, the Leader of Opposition, Maulana Lutf-ur-Rehman while

criticizing the huge supplementary budget said that it is given in dire need, saying the huge supplementary budget exhibit the incompetency and inefficiency of the department concerned.

He said that they are not against the merger of FATA with Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa, but demanding its implementation with the consultation of

the tribesmen.