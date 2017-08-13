Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day on August 15

MIRPUR (AJK), Aug 13 (APP): The people of Jammu & Kashmir inhibiting

either side of the Line of Control and rest of the world, will observe India’s Independence Day on August 15 as black day to condemn India for constantly denying Kashmiris birth right to self-determination besides apprising the international community of continued Indian atrocities unleashed against the people in occupied Kashmir.

The observance of the Indian Independence day as black day is also aimed

at to express extreme indignation and hatred against the Indian imperialism for forcibly keeping bulk part of the State in its unlawful and forcible occupation since last 69 years, the organizers said.

“Anti-India rallies followed by protest demonstrations in all small and

major cities and towns at both sides of the LoC, will be mark of the day,” Secretry National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur District, Raja Farooq Akram said here on Sunday.

The participants of the rallies will wear black bands around their arms

as a sign of hatred against India.

“Black flags will be hoisted atop the buildings by the Kashmiris at both sides of the LoC,” the secretary said.

The rallied and processions will be brought out in all small and major cities including AJK’s capital city of Muzafferabad and all other nine district headquarters of Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimbher, Palandri, Rawalakot, Haveili, Hattiyan Bala and Neelam valley.

In Mirpur, major protest rally will be held at the District Courts premises on Monday at 10.00am under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various public representative organizations representing the people of all walks of life.