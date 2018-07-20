Kashmiris be allowed to freely exercise their political will: Masood Khan

MIRPUR (AJK), July 20 (APP)::AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that coordinated and unified efforts are to be made for raising the human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The President made these remarks while interacting with a delegation of senior leaders from the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front who called on the President at Jammu and Kashmir House on Friday. The JKLF delegation was comprised on Abdul Hameed Butt, Senior Vice Chairman; Rafeeq Dar, Chief Spokesperson; Saleem Haroon, Central Vice President; and Sajid Siddiqui, Central Deputy Secretary.

The President while welcoming the delegation was apprised of the recent situation in IOK and of the hardships faced by their leadership in IOK due to the barbaric policies of the Indian occupation forces. The delegation also apprised the President on the recently compiled inquiry report on JKLF political worker Naeem Butt.

The President paid rich tribute to Yasin Malik for his unrelenting and resolute stance in the face of the despotic Indian regime in IOK. He said that Yasin Malik along with other leaders of the Joint Resistance Leadership including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq are being constantly harassed and are placed under arbitrary arrest for simply demanding the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions. The President AJK also strongly condemned the illegal imprisonment of Dukhtaran-e-Millat’s, Aasiya Andrabi, Fahmeeda Sofi and Naheed Nasreen.

He said that the recently released report by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on the situation in IOK is an eye-opener. He urged to actively publicize the report through all communication means in order to sensitize the global community of the atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces. He also welcomed the recommendation of the High Commissioner for sending a Commission of Inquiry in both AJK and IOK.

The President urged unifying and leveraging the strengths of all political parties in AJK towards realizing the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir. He said that this is a fundamental right of every human being and it is our responsibility and the responsibility of the international community to allow the people of Kashmir to exercise their free political will.