ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Water Resources
Syed Javed Ali Shah Sunday strongly condemned the Quetta blast
and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious
lives.
In his statement, he prayed for early recovery of the injured.
The minister also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls
in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.
Javed Ali Shah Condemn Quetta’s Blast
