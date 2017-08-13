Jashan-e-Azadi Free Style Dangal on August 14 in Dera Ismail Khan

PESHAWAR, Aug 13 (APP): Like every year, the people of Dera Ismail Khan will see top wrestlers (Pehalwans) in action during the Jashan-e-Azadi Free Style Dangal (Wrestling) to be organized on August 14 at Haq Nawaz Park Dera Ismail Khan at 5.00 p.m.

Talking to APP District Sports Officer Dera Ismail Khan Anwar Kamal Burki disclosed that all arrangements have already been completed for the smooth conduct of the Dangal.

He said the main attraction of the All Pakistan Free Style Dangal will be the contest between Rustam-e-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fazal Pehlwan Kachy Wala and Rustam-e-Bahawalpur Hanif Pehlwan.

Anwar Kamal Burki said that Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a joint venture of District Government and District Administration Dera Ismail Khan organizing the event. He said besides two prominent Pehlwans Fazal and Hanif, there will be 14 other prominent Pehlwans (wrestlers) compete in the Independence Day Free Style Dangal.

He said Nazir Pehlwan Bagwani will face Murtaza Pehlwan Kachi of Okara, Rehmat Ullah Yark will fight against Abbas of Laya. Riaz Kanori will face Asif Gudi of Kot Addoo, Mani Pehlwan of Rodi Khail will clash Marjan Pehlwan Bakar, Imran Pehlwan Kachi will face Ali Asghar Pehlwan Rodi Khail, Sana ULlah of Shoor Kot will clash against Akhtar Pehlwan Gordar Laya, Fazal Pehlwan of Shoor Kot will fight against Rashid Pehlwan Mandarran.

Anwar Kamal said that a request has already been made to the Director General Sports Junaid Khan to grace the occasion.