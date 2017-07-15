Islam is a religion of peace: Aizaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, July 15 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to the United
States, Aizaz Chaudhry Saturday said those who commit crime in the
name of religion, do not present a true picture of Islam.
Addressing a gathering at an annual dinner of Al-Qalam
Academy in Virginia, Aizaz said Islam is a religion of peace, love
and tolerance, said a press release issued here.
The ambassador said we should all strive hard to create a
peaceful world and key to achieving this most desired goal is to
impart modern quality education to our youth. He emphasized to
inculcate high moral values, Islam stresses upon all human beings to
get education.
He also urged the Pakistani-American community to have full
ownership of these values and act as a bridge between country of
their residence and country of their origin.
“It was heartening to note that Pakistani community is taking
keen interest in establishing educational institutions that will
help the young Pakistani Americans to get modern education and
become useful part of the American society,” he said.
Chaudhry said Pakistani-American community is playing a very
significant role in various fields of life in the US. The ambassador
appreciated the role of Al-Qalam in imparting modern education as
many of its students are serving at various prominent places.
Chaudhry commended the management of Al-Qalam Academy for
their commitment and passion to make it an institution of modern
learning, driven by technology with primary focus on Islamic
teachings.
