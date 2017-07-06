Investigation of Ahmedpur oil tanker incident underway: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said the investigation of Ahmedpur oil

tanker incident was underway and action would be taken against the responsibles to avoid such incidents in future.

Speaking in a private news channel programme, he expressed deep grief

and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident.

The minister said,”We are examining the incident closely that how it

took place.”

He termed it a traffic accident which occurred at 5:30 am and later

fire erupted at 7:00 am in the oil tanker.