Int’l Father’s Day celebrated

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Like other parts of the world,

International Father’s Day was also celebrated in Pakistan to pay

tribute to the unconditional love and support he (father) provides

to the whole family especially his children.

It honours fathers for their relentless dedication for their

families, and celebrates fatherhood and paternal bonds, and also the

influence of fathers in our society.

The day is a celebration honoring fathers and celebrating

fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.

Father’s Day is being celebrated since 1967 as a bid to honor

the presence of the only real life superhero of every child.

Children make special efforts for their fathers on this day

while giving them gifts, planning a party or spending quality time

with them.

Although it is celebrated on a variety of dates worldwide,

many countries observe this day on the third Sunday in June.

The day has a long history dating back to more than a century

to complement Mother’s Day in celebrating fathers and male parents.

The first known celebration was held in 1910 by Sonara Smart

Dodd in Spokane, Washington who wanted to honour her father who was a war veteran and a single father and had raised six children.

The celebration later faded in obscurity as many Americans

feared the commercialisation of the day. In 1913, President Woodrow

Wilson want to make it official but it was resisted by Congress.

In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson issued the first

presidential proclamation honoring fathers, and designated the

third Sunday in June as Father’s Day. It was made into law six years

later by President Richard Nixon.

The day is celebrated by people expressing their love and

respect for their fathers, and by giving gifts to appreciate the

efforts and sacrifices their father undertakes for their upbringing

and well-being.