Interior Minister vows to eliminate terrorism from country, lauds timely action against attackers

PESHAWAR, Dec 01 (APP): A high-level meeting held here at Governor House Friday evening reviewed the overall security situation in the wake of terrorist attack on the Agriculture Directorate that claimed twelve lives mostly students.

The meeting was attended among others by Governor KP Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Advisor

to PM Engr.Amir Muqam and high up of the security institutions.

The meeting offered Fateha khwani for the departed souls of the attack and prayed for early recovery of the injured. The meeting strongly condemned the terror incident.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal lauded the timely operation and action by the security forces that helped in minimizing the damages.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the forces saved the nation from a big catastrophe due to their valor and brave action against the attackers.

The country would be purged of the terrorists, he said adding the government will not rest until the country was cleansed from the curse of terrorism.

The meeting vowed to defeat the menace of the terrorism with full might from the country and will not let the terrorist to succeed in their nefarious designs come what may.

Later the Governor and Interior Minister visited Hayatabad Medical Complex and inquired after the health of the injured.