Indian border guards trespassing into Chinese territory violation of 1890 agreement: China

BEIJING, July 3 (APP): Terming illegal entry of Indian border guards

into China’s territory as a ‘serious’ act, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that trespass of Indian troops into defined Sikkim section of China-India boundary was violation of the 1890 border agreement.

“The trespass of Indian border troops into China territory took place at

defined Sikkim section of China-India boundary which is violation of 1890 Convention signed between China and Great Britain” Geng Shuang said during his regular press briefing here.

When asked as to why China think the nature of this incident was more

serious than before, he said, this incident took place at the defined section of China-India boundary which was different in nature from the frictions and confrontations between the two countries.

He said the China-India boundary at Sikkim section had been defined by

the 1890 Convention and the successive Indian governments had upheld it many times in written forms and also recognized that the two sides had no disagreement on the alignment of Sikkim section.

The spokesperson said the illegal trespass of Indian border troops had

breached the convention signed between China and India and it was also against the basic principles of United Nations (UN) charter and internal law.

He said the Chinese side had lodged representations with India many

times, adding, “We require Indian side to observe and respect the treaty and pull back border troops immediately.”

Responding to a question, he said, the Sikkim section of China-India

boundary had been defined by the convention signed between China and Great Britain in 1890.

“Since founding of new China and independence of India, the governments

of both sides recognized the effectiveness of the convention and confirmed it in series of documents and statements,” he added.

He said the convention explicitly determined the borderline between the

two countries and for a long time, both sides had been exercising the jurisdiction according to this stipulation.

“Abiding by this convention and boundary is an international obligation

that must be pursued by the Indian government,” he added.

Geng Shuang said the Chinese sides had stated many times that the Sikkim

section had been demarcated according to the convention singed in 1890.

The documents between Chinese and Indian government showed that the

boundary had been demarcated. Since independence of India, former Indian prime minister Jawahir Lal Nehru explicitly recognized the 1890 convention through a letter to his Chinese counterpart on March 22, 1959.

The spokesperson said the action taken by the present Indian government

was betrayal of the consistent position held by the Indian governments in the past.

When asked to comment that China was trying to alter the status quo in

the area, he said in order to cover up the illegal entry of Indian border troops into Chinese territory, Indian authorities were distorting the facts. It was trying to confuse right with a wrong.

To yet another question, he said, “China will take all necessary means

to safeguard its territorial integrity and sovereignty.”