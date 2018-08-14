Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated in UAE

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):With the national flag hoisting ceremonies held at Pakistan Embassy and Consulate General in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, the Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday with national zeal and fervour.

A large number of UAE-based Pakistanis including women and children attended the ceremonies, a message received here from UAE said.

Moazzam Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan hoisted the national flag in Pakistan Embassy, Abu Dhabi. Independence Day Messages of President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk were read out.

In his address, Ambassador Moazzam A Khan, while felicitating the Pakistanis on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, recalled the great sacrifices rendered by our forefathers for the creation of a separate homeland.

He also talked about the ideals which serve as the guiding principles for the nation’s march to peace and progress.

The ambassador said the day was being celebrated with the conviction that it would be a harbinger of political, economic and social stability.

He said it should also be considered as a day of introspection and to ponder over as to how we could re-direct our energies to the development of Pakistan to be able to stand tall among the comity of nations.

Referring to the role of Pakistani community in UAE, Ambassador appreciated their contribution in the development of UAE and the role they are playing in supporting the national economy and improving ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

He particularly appreciated the UAE leadership’s special affiliation towards Pakistan and said the leaders of the two countries were keen on further strengthening bilateral relations.

Moreover, children from Pakistani schools and members of the Christian community sang national songs with enthusiasm.

Another flag hoisting ceremony in UAE was held at the premises of Pakistan Consulate in Dubai. Brig (R) Syed Javed Hassan, Consul General hoisted the National Flag while the National Anthem was played.

The Messages of president and care taker prime minister were read out to the audience.

Extending warm felicitations on this occasion, Consul General Brig (R) Syed Javed Hassan recounted the arduous struggle for achievement of independence under the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He paid homage to the Founding Father of the Nation, his co-workers and the freedom fighters, whose enormous sacrifices made it possible to realize the dream of an independent state for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

Syed Javed Hassan said that the country had come a long way despite enormous challenges, and was a proud member of the comity of nations and an active participant in contributing to international peace and security.

The consul general lauded the role of the Pakistani community in strengthening the national economy and improving ties.

In this context, he urged Pakistani community members to work tirelessly for the progress and development of UAE and continue to abide by local norms under all circumstances.

The consul general recalled the excellent fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE and stated that the two countries have always stood by each other.

He expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership for their consistent support to the people of Pakistan.

He hoped that Pakistan’s relations with the UAE will continue to grow from strength to strength under the visionary leadership of the incoming / new Prime Minister of Pakistan, President of UAE, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

Cake-cutting ceremonies were held at both places to commemorate the Independence Day. Independence Day ceremonies concluded with prayers for progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country.

The embassy would also be hosting a reception in coordination with the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) in the evening at Pakistan Association Dubai Auditorium in Dubai.

The reception is expected to be attended by a large number of foreign dignitaries and prominent Pakistanis. Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance would grace the occasion as Chief Guest.

The event will also feature the conferment of awards to prominent Pakistanis and UAE nationals in recognition of their services in the UAE and Pakistan.