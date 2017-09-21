ICCI signs MoU with Greek Corporation to enhance bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and
Industry (ICCI) and Greek-Pakistan Entrepreneurship Cooperation
Initiative have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make
joint efforts for further improving bilateral trade and economic
relations between Pakistan and Greece.
President, ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik and President, Greek-
Pakistan Entrepreneurship Cooperation Initiative Maria-Rubina G.
Markopoulou signed the MoU on behalf of their respective
organizations.
Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI said that bilateral
trade between Pakistan and Greece did not reflect the actual
potential of both countries,
However, it could be improved by promoting connectivity
between the private sectors of both countries and encouraging
frequent exchange of trade delegations, he added.
He said both countries have good potential to cooperate with
each other in solar energy, tourism, agriculture and infrastructure
development for achieving mutually beneficial results.
He hoped that the MoU would help in enhancing cooperation
among businessmen of both countries leading to increased trade
volume between Pakistan and Greece.
Ms. Maria-Rubina G. Markopoulou, President, Greek-Pakistan
Entrepreneurship Cooperation Initiative said that Pakistan and
Greece needed to improve their commercial and economic relations by
taking advantage of new business opportunities.
She said that olive oil was one of the major and well-known
products of Greece which could get response in Pakistani market.
She said that cooperation in solar energy could be one of the
areas for strengthening economic relations between the two
countries.
She said signing of MoU was a positive development that would
help in bringing the entrepreneurs of both countries closer to each
other.
