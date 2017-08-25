Growing population making water resources dirty

By Jahangir Khan Tareen

MULTAN, Aug 25 (APP): The growing population of the

country is making water resources dirty right from Gilgit

to Swat which ultimately touches Sindh Delta.

Talking to APP on Friday, National Water Quality

Laboratory Director General Lubna Naheed Bukhari said the

rivers brought different minerals along with some of

which affected human lives.

She said alarmingly high ratio of arsenic in ground water

of the country was a very sensitive issue adding that the

metal was being thickening in the water.

The DG said the recent study on raising level of arsenic

in the country showed that it was above 200 microgram/litre

in underground water while it should be 50 microgram/litre for

Pakistan according to the WHO guidelines.

“We have been focusing on this issue for long and raised

our concerns on every forum concerned” Lubna Bukhari added.

She said the metal existed in sediments of the rivers

and people living near to rivers were mostly affected

by arsenic.

From every tap the arsenic did not flow, she said and

added that it was present in groundwater across the country.

Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Hyderabad,

Jalalpur Pirwala and name any city, the arsenic existed.

Replying a question, she said Saaf Pani Company was doing

a commendable job to tackle the issue in Punjab.

To another question, she said when the masses consumed

arsenic mixed water for years and years, they fell victims

to diseases adding that they suffer from different kinds of

cancers, Skin problems and cardio vascular diseases.

To another question, she replied that shallow boring of

tube-wells, irrigation to fields were some of the factors

which causes the arsenic to go down into ground water.

Bangladesh was facing this issue owing shallow tube-wells, she

said adding that now people have started digging deep tube-wells

to overcome the problem.

Lubna Naheed Bukhari said production of millions of

shopping bags on daily basis in the country was also very alarming

because after all there should be some dumping sites for it

after usage.

She said they had established water testing laboratories

in different cities from where people could get water of their

houses tested by paying fee.