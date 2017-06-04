Growers to be facilitated to enhance agriculture yields: Zubair

KARACHI, June 4 (APP): Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said that there is an urgent need to adopt modern methods of cultivation designed for specific crop and piece of land to increase agriculture produce.

Talking to a 15-member delegation of growers at Governor House here, he stressed the need for research for new seed varieties and timely announcement of crop rates, besides constant availability of water and power to get better agriculture yields.

Use of modern techniques coupled with availability of required facilities could usher an era of agriculture development and prosperity, he added.

The governor stated that special emphasis was being laid on maintenance, including cleaning and strengthening of water courses. The bottlenecks in supply of water to tail-end growers would also be removed, he added.

Raja Abdul Haq said that no action was taken by police on the complaints of growers regarding water theft from canals. Fake pesticides were being sold in the province which are very harmful to crops, he maintained.

Raja Abdul Haq also asked that solar tube wells be provided

to the growers of Sindh as being done in Punjab so as to enhance productivity.

Mir Ejaz Talpur informed the Governor Sindh that water theft was common on both Nara and Rohri canals, which was depriving tail-end growers of water for cultivation.

Hameer Unnar said that the rates of various crops were announced very late which was adding to the hardship of farmers.

It was further informed that no meeting of water allocation committee has been held for the last five years which is against the law.

The governor said that he would speak to the concerned authorities for the solution to these issues.

The delegation members included Raja Ansari, Raja Abdul Haq, Zain Ansari, Hameer Unnar, Yousuf Rajput, Anwar Ali Mari, Mir Ejaz Ali Talpur, Raza Chandio, Malik Abdul Ghaffar, Zahid Hussain Noon, Muhammad Moosa, Qari Noor Muhammad, Abdul Haq Phull, Irshad Ali Phull and Wahred Ali Phull.

Growers informed the Governor about their problems and requirments including provision of solar tube wells, non-availability of water to tail-end growers, sale of fake pesticides and other issues.