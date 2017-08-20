Govt to continue to serve people : Javed Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Water Resources,
Syed Javed Ali Shah on Sunday said that his party government would
continue to serve people as per vision of Muhammed Nawaz Sharif.
Talking to APP, he said PML-N government’s
mission was fulfill all its promises till 2018 elections and then
went to the public seeking a renewed mandate.
Replying to a question, he said government of PML-N would continue its journey of selfless public service.
He said PML-N government strengthen democratic process adding
that opposition should play its role for the betterment of the
country.
