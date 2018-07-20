Govt ready to provide security to political leaders: Ahmed Waqas

LAHORE, Jul 20 (APP):Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Ahmed Waqas Riaz said that in the wake of the threats

to different political leaders, the Punjab government is ready to provide maximum security and facilities to them.

Talking to the media here on Friday, the minister said that it is also the duty of political leaders to minimise their unnecessary movement and make secure themselves as well. He said that the acting government had already taken necessary measures in this regard and the main leaders were being provided box security.

The minister information said that implementation of the code of conduct, issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is the basic duty of the incumbent government and it would be

implemented without any discrimination.

Ahmed Waqas Riaz took part in tree plantation campaign along with journalists outside Gaddafi Stadium, where he also planted a sapling. He said that awareness should be created among masses

to plant maximum trees for betterment of environment. It would also help decrease temperatures, he added. The minister lauded the role of print and electronic media in this regard.

Earlier, the minister attended the award giving ceremony of the Public Art and Literary Society as the chief guest in which different personalities related to art and culture were given shields.

Executive Editor Alhamra Capt (retd) Atta Mohammad Khan, Society President Maqbool Chohan, Anwar Rafie and the grand- daughter of Sufi Tabbassum and important personalities attended this function.

Ahmed Waqas Riaz said that encouragement of the persons related to art and culture was very important and these activities should go on. He announced Rs 10 lakh donation for the Society

from the Information & Culture Department.