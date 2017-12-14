Govt. determined to safeguard interests of farmers: Bosan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan on Thursday informed the National Assembly that the government was determined to safeguard the interests of the farmers and would not allow anyone to exploit sugarcane growers’ concerns.

Responding to point of order and Calling Attention Notice he said “ I will raise the issue with the Prime Minister and Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and I am here to safeguard the interests of the farmers and will not allow anyone to exploit them ”.

He said that subsidy agreed by the federal government with provincial governments is being given to farmers. However he said, that provincial governments are not following the agreement in this regard.

“The government is not considering to abolish import duty on maize and total production of maize was 5.28 million tons during current year.” He said the government will take every decision keeping in view the interest of the farmers.

However, he said it was the desire of the poultry association to abolish the regulatory duty on the maize but no such idea is under consideration.

Responding to another point of order, he said that seven plants of fertilizers are working in the country and there is no shortage of it. He said that the government had decreased the price of fertilize from Rs 1800 per bag Rs 1400. He said that 60 percent DAP fertilizer is being imported while 40 percent of DPA produced locally.

The minister said that he will float an idea to the Prime Minister for abolishing all taxes on fertilizers. He said it was unfortunate that government of KPK and Sindh are not giving subsidy to farmers in their respective provinces.