Govt committed to carry out CPEC projects, development in country: Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Senator of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Abdul Qayyum on Monday said the present government was fully committed to carry out projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for prosperity of the country.

Talking to a news channel, he said the blast on Lahore Mall Road was a tragic incident, adding such incidents could not demoralize the nation, government and security agencies.

He said such incidents could not stop CPEC, international cricket match and other developments in the country.

He said operation Zarb-e-Azb had broken the backbone of the terrorists.

The government, law enforcement agencies and Armed forces were determined to flush out the menace of terrorism from the country, the senator added.