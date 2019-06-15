ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Khusro Bakhtiar said Saturday that the government had allocated 80% of the total Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the upcoming fiscal year (2019-20) for timely completion of around 295 ongoing projects all across the country.

Addressing a press conference to highlight salient features of the annual development programme, the minister said that despite financial crunch and hardships, the federal government had allocated Rs 951 billion development funds for the upcoming fiscal year.