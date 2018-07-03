Former PM inaugurates election office for NA-57, PP-6

RAWALPINDI, July 3 (APP)::Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abassi Tuesday inaugurated his central election office here at Shmasabad for NA -57 and PP-6 voters.

Addressing the public gathering ,Shahid was of the view that PPP and PML-Q done nothing for welfare of the people, adding that PML-N put the country back on the track of development and prosperity by building roads, motorways, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and other projects.

He said under the dynamic leadership, PML-N would again win the general elections of 2018 with a great majority.

PML-N was the largest party of the country and had the support of the people, he added.

Earlier, workers and supporters gave a warm welcome to the former prime minister.

They were holding party flags, portraits of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

Former provincial Minister and candidate for PP-6 Raja Ishfaq Sarwar also spoke on the occasion.