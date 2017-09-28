Finance Division responds to write up on external, fiscal sector

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): The spokesman of the finance

division, responding to an article, “Twin Deficits” carried by a

section of the media clarified that widening of trade deficit during

FY 2017 needs to be seen in its true context.

In a clarification, he said it was mainly due to increase in

imports of machinery, industrial raw material and petroleum products

which was on account of increased investment activities and higher

development spending and also on account of CPEC related activities.

These investments would support higher growth in future.

Whereas, the decline in exports was due to slow economic

growth of our trading partners, which had now started picking up as

global economic environment had started improving. As per WEO IMF,

the global economic outlook improved from 3.1 to 3.5 percent.

Going forward, the government remains cognizant of challenges

and was taking measures as were necessary.

The external sector which was under pressure in last two years

due to stagnant exports and remittances had now started showing

positive and impressive growth both in exports and remittances.

The spokesman added that with regard to exports, recent data

suggested that the exports during July-August FY2018 posted an

impressive growth of 17.90 percent to $3.932 billion compared to $

3.335 billion of the corresponding period last year.

While during FY2017, imports increased by 17.8 percent.

Imports growth remained contained during the month of August by 9.1

percent over previous month which was 51.6 percent during July,

2017. Similarly, workers’ remittances had shown a growth of 13.18

percent during July-August, FY2018. The growth in FDI is also on

upward trajectory. During FY2018, FDI posted a stellar growth of 155

percent.

The writer had claimed that never in Pakistan’s history the

country had a current account deficit of $12.09 billion. It was

important to mention that the author of the article had not taken

into account the historical trend of current account.

History reveals that current account deficit remained highest

at US $ 13.9 billion during FY2008. Measuring current account

balance in absolute number was not comparable, however, it was

important to express it in terms of percentage of GDP.

During FY 2008, the current account deficit was the highest and

was recorded in terms of percentage of GDP at 8.2 percent and also

remained above 5.0 percent for a number of years.

The spokesman further said recent data suggests that the pace

can slow down thus showing an improvement in external account

position which was earlier under pressure. The argument was also

supported on the basis of month on month analysis of current

account. There was 73 percent improvement in current account deficit

as it reached US $ 550 million in August, 2017 compared to US $

2,051 million in July, 2017.

The spokesman went on to assert that recent pressure on

external account generated by widening of current account deficit was

only short term and would peak out this year as various energy and

infrastructure projects were completed.

Secondly, government was expecting much stronger inflows of FDI

and other private investments this year which will help to finance

current trade deficit. Thirdly, the government was taking necessary

corrective measures to manage imports by introducing regulatory

duties and tariff adjustments.

Measures to strengthen Pakistan Remittances Initiative to

increase worker’s remittances were also being implemented. The

Export Package of Rs. 180 billion was being implemented to achieve

substantial increase in exports this year.

Further corrective measures were also being rolled out shortly

which will stabilize the present pressure on external sector of the

economy.

With regard to fiscal deficit, the writer claimed that the

fiscal deficit in FY2017 reached all time high of Rs.1863 billion in

absolute terms which was equivalent to Rs.60,000 per family. In this

regard, it was to mention that many countries borrow funds from

domestic and international markets to finance their development

expenditure.

This was a good economic theory as cheaper loans were acquired

to finance high return public investments. For example, the

government’s resolve to end load shedding in the country required a

considerable investment in a number of energy projects. To finance

these investments, the government acquired cheap loans and mobilized

private investment.

The writer has also claimed that the fiscal deficit of Rs.1863

billion excludes the amount of Rs.250 billion that the government

owes as refunds to taxpayers. This is incorrect. The tax revenue of

Rs.3361 in FY2017 that the Ministry of Finance released on its

website does not include refunds.

The writer has claimed that the liabilities created by Public

Sector Enterprises e.g loans of Rs.173 billion and circular debt

liabilities of Rs.400 billion should be included in the government’s

fiscal deficit.

The Spokesman clarified that PSEs operate as commercial

entities and are not a charge on federal budget.

Firstly, this is not a budgetary practice where liabilities of

public entities are made part of the government’s fiscal deficit. In

such case the income of these entities should also be made part of

the government’s revenues.