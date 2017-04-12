Film “Almdar” to be released in May

LAHORE, Apr 12 (APP): The newly produced Punjabi film “Almdar” will soon be presented to Punjab Film Censor Board for approval of its exhibition.

Film director Muhammad Ashraf told APP here on Wednesday that his film ‘Almdar’ would be released in May.

He said that Taffu was the music director of the film while artists Wali Bokhari, Saima Jan, Zeshan Bhatti, Muhammad Akhtar performed in the film.

The film has been produced by using modern technology, he added.