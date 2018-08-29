Fawad emphasizes need to revitalize Radio Pakistan on modern lines

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday emphasized the need to revitalize Radio Pakistan on modern lines as this platform was vital to promote and project positive image of Pakistan at global level.

Chairing a meeting here at Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), he said a dedicated English radio channel on Internet was imperative to send Pakistan’s message across the world and to cater to international audience.

He said Radio Pakistan not only had an enviable history of maintaining higher standards of accuracy in disseminating credible information, but it had also contributed towards national integration and the country’s development.

He said radio was one of the major sources of information for the country’s remotest areas, which were still devoid of modern means of communication.

The minister directed the authorities concerned to make effective use of social media to broadcast radio programmes and enhance its outreach.

He underlined the need for the PBC to make concerted efforts for generating its own revenue so that it could emerge as a viable entity and meet most of its expenses.

Fawad Chaudhry asked the PBC to firm up comprehensive proposals for making Radio Pakistan a vibrant entity, which he would take up with Dr Ishrat Hussain to seek any support that might be required.

He said the government was contemplating to merge PTV and PBC academies to turn them into a media university for educating and imparting training particularly in the realm of drama, music and reporting.

Earlier, the minister was briefed in detail about the performance and functions of the state broadcaster by PBC Director General Shafqat Jalil.

He also took round of different sections, including Newsroom, News & Current Affairs studios, social media desk and FM94.