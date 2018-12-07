LONDON, Dec 7 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday discussed cooperation with the officials of British Film of Institute (BFI) to create a fund for film, certification and training.
The minister visited the British Film Institute (BFI) here and met its senior officials to discuss possible future collaboration on film making.
Fawad, BFI officials discuss cooperation to create fund for film, certification, training
