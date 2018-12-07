Fawad, BFI officials discuss cooperation to create fund for film, certification, training

LONDON, Dec 7 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday discussed cooperation with the officials of British Film of Institute (BFI) to create a fund for film, certification and training.
The minister visited the British Film Institute (BFI) here and met its senior officials to discuss possible future collaboration on film making.