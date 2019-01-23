ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari here on Wednesday said that Facebook would help the government of Pakistan, civil society and NGOs to create awareness on human Rights issues.
Talking to APP, the Minister said Facebook would help to curb issue of fake news through a combination of technology, including removing fake accounts, partnering with fact-checkers and promoting news literacy in
Pakistan.
Facebook will help to curb fake news
