Education solution of socio-economic problems: NCHD Chairperson

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Chairperson Razina Alam Khan Wednesday said Education played a pivotal role in life of an individual and socio-economic development of a country.

“We can say it is only solution of all our problems prevailing in form of terrorism, poverty, inequality and social injustice in society,” she said this while addressing educationists of the NCHD here.

She said, “Vision 2025 by government sets out goals to tackle issues of peace, security, development, human rights and poverty, the same are reflected in SDGs showing as an ambitious International agenda.”

The chairperson said it was not only responsibility of state to work for development of the nation, adding, “We being an individual and responsible citizens bear responsibility to play positive role in socio-economic development of the country.”

The NCHD believed in joining hands together and gearing up with other stakeholders for eradication of illiteracy in the country, she said.

She said the NCHD had carried out many joint ventures which remained very successful and served purpose effectively and efficiently as well.

She said Ministry of Human Rights, Capital Administration and Development Division and the NCHD had been exploring areas of joint collaboration for last several months.

In this regard, the meetings were held and it was agreed that those organizations would collaborate in fields of common interest for fulfillment of their respective duties of education and literacy to help achieve national and international commitments, she added.

Discussing about potential areas of cooperation among human rights and the NCHD, she said one of the major tasks of Ministry of Human Rights was to help ensure implementation of article 25-A whereas the NCHD was mandated to promote literacy and non-formal education and working for achievement of relevant goals and targets of Pakistan Vision-2025 and SDGs.

She said a survey was conducted in 34 locations of Islamabad by students of Fatima Jinnah University and it was found that there were 29 % out of school children. Enrolling these children in schools would be the primary agenda.

Keeping in view the low literacy rate in country, the NCHD adopted a two pronged approach to provide access to education i.e. Adult Literacy Programme for mothers and Universal Primary Education through its Feeder Schools in remote areas for unprivileged children especially girls, she maintained.

There were 5,949 formal feeder schools of the NCHD functional all over the country with 320,000 enrollment along with 5,000 adult literacy centers in establishment process, Razina Alam said.

She stressed that, by joint efforts of all stakeholders and donors we would be able to handle issue of low literacy

rate and we would complete unfinished agenda of EFA and MDGS by achieving goals of Vision 2025 and SGDs in time.