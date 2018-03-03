ECP officially announces senate election results from Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially
announced the results of senate election 2018 on seats of general, technocrat, non-Muslim and
and women reserved from Punjab
According to ECP, the seven winning candidates on general
seats from Punjab included Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Dr Asif Kirmani, Rana Mehmood
ul Hassan, Shaheen Khalid Butt, Musadik Masood Malik, Rana Maqbool Ahmad and
Haroon Khan.
On two reserved seats for technocrat/Ulema, the winning
candidates were Hafiz Abdul Karim and Mohammad Ishaq Dar. On two reserved seats
for women Saadia Abbasi and Nuzhat Sadiq got success while
Kamran Michael was elected on one non-Muslim seat from Punjab.
On general seats total number of votes were 365, on technocrat
seats number of valid votes were 362 and on women reserved seats number of
valid votes were 358, while on non-Muslim seat the number of valid votes were
357.
