ECP officially announces senate election results from Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially

announced the results of senate election 2018 on seats of general, technocrat, non-Muslim and

and women reserved from Punjab

According to ECP, the seven winning candidates on general

seats from Punjab included Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Dr Asif Kirmani, Rana Mehmood

ul Hassan, Shaheen Khalid Butt, Musadik Masood Malik, Rana Maqbool Ahmad and

Haroon Khan.

On two reserved seats for technocrat/Ulema, the winning

candidates were Hafiz Abdul Karim and Mohammad Ishaq Dar. On two reserved seats

for women Saadia Abbasi and Nuzhat Sadiq got success while

Kamran Michael was elected on one non-Muslim seat from Punjab.

On general seats total number of votes were 365, on technocrat

seats number of valid votes were 362 and on women reserved seats number of

valid votes were 358, while on non-Muslim seat the number of valid votes were

357.