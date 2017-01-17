Early harvest projects under CPEC to be completed by 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): National Assembly Standing on
Planning Development and Reforms here on Tuesday was informed that
under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), 12 early harvest
energy generation projects would be completed by 2017-18.
The Committee which met here with Abdul Majeed Khanan Khail in
chair was also informed that these energy generation projects would
produce 5000 MW of electricity and overcome power demand supply gap in the country.
Briefing the meeting, Secretary Ministry of Planning,
Development and Reforms Yousuf Naseem Khokhar said that multi-
billion dollars deal was comprising on 3 terms.
The short term or early harvest projects would be completed by
2017-18 and they are mostly related to energy generation projects
based on coal, solar, wind and others, he added.
The medium term projects under CPEC would be completed by
2025, where as the long term projects would be completed by the year
2030, adding that development work on all the projects were gaining
the momentum by every passing day.
He said that different committees Comprising the members of
Parliament and Senate were closely monitoring the performance and
possible outcomes of the projects.
The Secretary said that a complete national consensus was
observed during the meeting of 6th Joint Cooperation Committee as
all the federating units participated, which give a good message to
Chines government which also help boost their confidence.
He said the Chines government was also taken into confidence
to include Diamir-Bash Dam projects in the CPEC, adding that
government was also focusing the mega project which would enhance
water storage capacity of the country.
He informed that land accusation process were completed by
spending Rs 101 billion and project would be completed with in 8-10
years which would also help increase the life span of Mangla and
Tarbela dams.
Giving the update on CPEC projects, he said that feasibility
study for Matiari-Lahore and Matiari-Fasilabad installation of
transmission lines was completed and land accusation process were
under progress.
He said that in road infrastructure projects, up gradation of
KKH and Havellian Thakot Phase 2 was also under progress, which
would bring about revolution in transportation sector of the
country.
He said the work in Western route was in full swing and in
rail based mass transit system, the JCC also agreed in principal to
include Karachi circular railway, Peshawar, Quetta mass transit and
orange line.
Secretary Planning informed that feasibility study for the
construction of ML-1 from Karachi to Peshawar and Toorkhum were
completed and under the project a dry port would be constructed in
Havellian which would help in fright transportation.
He informed the committee that new projects recommended by the
provinces were also included in CPEC, adding that China has assured
that construction work for Gwadar express way would be started by
the second quarter of current financial year.
Water supply project, which would provide 5 million gallon
water would also be developed, where as vocational training centers
for skill development of Balochi youth are also constructing.
He informed that committee that Gwadar Smart City Plane would
also be finalized by the end of current year, where as industrial
cooperation group had formed to promote chines investment for
economic growth.
He said that special security arrangements for the CPEC was
formed comprising on 9,229 armed forced personal and 4,502 from the
civil armed forces.
The Secretary informed that Chines government had expressed
its satisfaction over the security arrangements made by the
government of Pakistan .
The Members of National Assembly (MNAs) including Akhtar
Hussain Shah Gillani, Shaheen Shafiq, Shaza Fatima, Shamas un Nisa,
Nafisa Shah, Iftikhar ud Din and Dr Asma Mamdot attend the meeting.
