Early harvest projects under CPEC to be completed by 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): National Assembly Standing on

Planning Development and Reforms here on Tuesday was informed that

under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), 12 early harvest

energy generation projects would be completed by 2017-18.

The Committee which met here with Abdul Majeed Khanan Khail in

chair was also informed that these energy generation projects would

produce 5000 MW of electricity and overcome power demand supply gap in the country.

Briefing the meeting, Secretary Ministry of Planning,

Development and Reforms Yousuf Naseem Khokhar said that multi-

billion dollars deal was comprising on 3 terms.

The short term or early harvest projects would be completed by

2017-18 and they are mostly related to energy generation projects

based on coal, solar, wind and others, he added.

The medium term projects under CPEC would be completed by

2025, where as the long term projects would be completed by the year

2030, adding that development work on all the projects were gaining

the momentum by every passing day.

He said that different committees Comprising the members of

Parliament and Senate were closely monitoring the performance and

possible outcomes of the projects.

The Secretary said that a complete national consensus was

observed during the meeting of 6th Joint Cooperation Committee as

all the federating units participated, which give a good message to

Chines government which also help boost their confidence.

He said the Chines government was also taken into confidence

to include Diamir-Bash Dam projects in the CPEC, adding that

government was also focusing the mega project which would enhance

water storage capacity of the country.

He informed that land accusation process were completed by

spending Rs 101 billion and project would be completed with in 8-10

years which would also help increase the life span of Mangla and

Tarbela dams.

Giving the update on CPEC projects, he said that feasibility

study for Matiari-Lahore and Matiari-Fasilabad installation of

transmission lines was completed and land accusation process were

under progress.

He said that in road infrastructure projects, up gradation of

KKH and Havellian Thakot Phase 2 was also under progress, which

would bring about revolution in transportation sector of the

country.

He said the work in Western route was in full swing and in

rail based mass transit system, the JCC also agreed in principal to

include Karachi circular railway, Peshawar, Quetta mass transit and

orange line.

Secretary Planning informed that feasibility study for the

construction of ML-1 from Karachi to Peshawar and Toorkhum were

completed and under the project a dry port would be constructed in

Havellian which would help in fright transportation.

He informed the committee that new projects recommended by the

provinces were also included in CPEC, adding that China has assured

that construction work for Gwadar express way would be started by

the second quarter of current financial year.

Water supply project, which would provide 5 million gallon

water would also be developed, where as vocational training centers

for skill development of Balochi youth are also constructing.

He informed that committee that Gwadar Smart City Plane would

also be finalized by the end of current year, where as industrial

cooperation group had formed to promote chines investment for

economic growth.

He said that special security arrangements for the CPEC was

formed comprising on 9,229 armed forced personal and 4,502 from the

civil armed forces.

The Secretary informed that Chines government had expressed

its satisfaction over the security arrangements made by the

government of Pakistan .

The Members of National Assembly (MNAs) including Akhtar

Hussain Shah Gillani, Shaheen Shafiq, Shaza Fatima, Shamas un Nisa,

Nafisa Shah, Iftikhar ud Din and Dr Asma Mamdot attend the meeting.