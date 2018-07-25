Digital monitoring system at polling stations ensred peaceful, transparent elections: Askari

LAHORE, July 25 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari Wednesday said Punjab government had devised a composite digital monitoring system by using latest technology.

He visited central election monitoring control room set up by the home department in civil secretariat and integrated command, control and communication centre established in the office of Punjab Safe City Authority here at Qurban Lines.

He reviewed the election monitoring process in central control room of civil secretariat and appreciated the information collection system for monitoring the elections.

The chief secretary and high officials of the home department gave a detailed briefing to the chief minister about the control room.

Dr Askari said necessary facilities had been provided to voters at polling stations so that they could use their democratic right independently.

He said composite arrangements had been made to ensure peaceful and transparent elections at polling stations.

He said army and Rangers officials had also been deputed along with the police to further improve the situation of law and order.

Voting had been done for 141 National Assembly seats and 297 provincial assembly seats. The number of candidates for National Assembly seats is 1,634 while the total number of candidates for Punjab assembly seats is 4,018, he added.

Dr Askari visited integrated command, control and communication centre and inspected the security arrangements and the situation of law and order in the city through latest CCTV cameras.

He also presided over a meeting in which briefing was given to him about the performance and future plans of Punjab Safe City Authority.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Askari expressed satisfaction that security agencies were monitoring every nook and cranny through CCTV cameras and peaceful atmosphere was provided to the voters.

He said integrated command, control and communication centre was a good initiative for the protection of life and property of the people as this project was useful to make Lahore a secure and peaceful city.

Every government would support this project, he maintained. Such initiatives enhance the image of the police while the use of latest technology improves organizational capacity.

He said initiatives which directly benefit the citizens have their own importance, efficacy and trained human resource plays an important role in the success of said beneficial projects.

The effective system helps in improving the management and citizens were also facilitated, he added.

He said with the grace of Allah Almighty measures were taken for curbing crimes left positive impact on the citizens.

He also appreciated that line departments have worked in a professional manner on the polling day.

Punjab Safe City Authority Managing Director Aamir Malik and Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir informed the chief minister that around eight thousand CCTV cameras had installed in Lahore city to monitor the law and order situation.