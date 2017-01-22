Dastgir Khan to visit Brussels

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP): The Federal Minister for Commerce

Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan will leave on four days official visit to Brussels on January 22 (today).

He will hold meetings with senior officials of European

Commission and members of European Parliament and will chair

conference of trade officers based in Pakistan missions in Europe

besides meeting with Pakistani community in Belgium, said a press

release.

The Minister will also address a Briefing Seminar entitled

“Pakistan’s Changing Reality: An Opportunity for Peace and

Development” organized by a prestigious think tank, the European

Institute of Asian Studies.

During his meetings, the Minister will apprise the concerned

officials of the EU Commission and the European parliamentarians of

the growing economic potential of Pakistan in the awake of improved

law and order situation and institutional reforms carried out by the

government of Pakistan.

He will also share improvements achieved in conditions of

production sector in Pakistan.

Pakistan has been ranked 52nd, ahead from India (60th), among

79 developing economies in the Inclusive Development Index (IDI),

according to report of World Economic Forum’s `Inclusive Growth and

Development Report 2017′, released in Davos on 16th January this

year.

Pakistan’s ranking in terms of Global Competitiveness Index

(GCI) 2016-17 has also witnessed improvement by four notches as it

stood at the 122nd position in 2016-17 against the 126th position

previous year 2015-16 out of the total 138 countries.

According to Asian Development Outlook 2016 Report, growth

forecast for Pakistan has been raised to 5.2 % for 2017 as in 2016

Pakistan’s GDP growth was 4.7% and was higher than the target of 4.5

%. Government’s macroeconomic and structural reform and improved

security are counted among major factors for outpacing earlier

growth forecast. Inflation and the current account deficit were

lower than expected, while foreign exchange reserves strengthened

and the budget deficit shrank.

Pakistan’s trade with European Union has acquired significance

after the grant of GSP+ status to Pakistan. According to the figures

provided by Eurostat the total volume of trade for 2015 was 10,499

million Euros as compared to 9,603 in 2014 and 8,377in 2013.

In 2015 exports from Pakistan constituted 6,071 million Euros

and imports from EU stood at 4,428. In 2016 for the period January

to August Pakistan’s exports to EU were 4,207 million Euros as

compared to 4,088 in the corresponding period in 2015 showing an

increase by 3%. Home textiles, clothing, footwear, cotton, surgical

instruments, leather and sports goods comprise major portion of

Pakistan’s exports to the EU.