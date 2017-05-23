Cyclone caused damage to 16 towers of 500 kV transmission line: Spokesman NTDC

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Some seven towers each of 500 kV Dadu- Guddu transmission line and of 500 kV Dadu-Shikarpur transmission line collapsed besides two towers of Dadu-Jamshoro transmission line (circuit 2) due to heavy cyclone on May 21.

The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) said that despite such a big disaster, continuity of power supply was not affected as the protection system ensured not only un-interrupted power supply but also saved power system terminal equipments, hence no damage of any kind of equipment occurred.

Upon the instructions of Managing Director NTDC, General Manager, Asset Management immediately rushed to the sites and is personally monitoring the restoration activities and reporting all activities to the top management of NTDC, said a press release.

Different groups have been deployed to carry out round the clock work to repair the towers, he said.

The spokesman said that collapsed towers would be replaced in minimum possible time. It is further added that North of Guddu area is being supplied by many power plants including Tarbela and Mangla whereas South is being supplied through Hubco and Jamshoro power plants.