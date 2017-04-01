CPEC is outcome of the efforts of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif: Shahid Khaqan

NAWABSHAH, April 1 (APP): The Federal Minister for Petroleum and

Natural Resources Shahid Khan Abbasi has said that China Pakistan

Economic corridore was an outcome of the efforts of Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to media at the opening ceremony of Admore Daulatpur Oil

Terminal on Saturday, the Federal Minister said people should wait for

the detailed verdict of Pana Papers case.

He said CPEC project would prove to be mile stone for the economy of

the country and its development.

Minister said former President Asif Ali Zardari had made no project

during his five years tenure while on the contrary present federal

government spread the net of highways throughout the country and

introduced new projects of Metro Bus, Orange Line and power.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League (N) would field its candidates in

the coming general election from all over the country and would win

with thumping majority to form governments in all the provinces on the

basis of its performance.

To a question Minister said that Imram Khan should now prepare for the

coming election as he had passed whole time in sit-ins.

He said tha PML(N) was providing natural gas to the cities, towns and

villages of Sindh and giving heavy subsidy of Rs.30 billion every

month.

Speaking about the oil prices in the country, Minister said that OGRA

proposed Rs. 2.50 increase in the price of petrol but government

increased just Rs. One per litre.

He said that OGRA proposed increase in oil prices nine time but

government increased the prices of petroleum products just for three

times.

He said that oil prices in Pakistan were lowest among the oil

importing countries including neibouring country where it was being

sold at Rs.140 per litre.

He said that government had started supplying oil of international

standard in the country and soon Euro 3,4 and five standard oil would

be imported after deregulation process.

Minister Petroleum said that Admore Company had constructed oil

terminal at Daulatpur at a cost of Rs.370 million with storage

capacity of 2000 metric ton of oil in order to maintain continued

supply of oil in Sindh and Baluchistan.

He said that the oil terminal storage capacity would be increased to

further 3000 metric tons in future. Minister said that in the past

just three to four oil supply companies were functioning in the

country while present government has in its tenure issue 40 licenses

to oil companies that has created environment of competition and

benefit reached the end consumers.

Chief Executive of the company Nadeem Jaffery, Chairman Lt Gen Shahid

Iqbal also addressed the ceremony. Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi later

performed the opening ceremony of terminal and unveiled the corner

stone.