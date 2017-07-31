CPEC forum held to explore business opportunities in cosmetics industry of Pakistan

BEIJING, July 31 (APP): The first China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) Forum for Beauty Business was held
at China National Convention Center (CNCC) here on Monday to
explore business and trade opportunities in the cosmetics
industries of Pakistan.
The forum was jointly organized by Chamber of Beauty
Culture and Cosmetics of All-China Federation of Industry
and Commerce, Association for China-Pakistan Economic
Corridor Cooperation and Development.
The Brand and Quality Promotion Specialized Committee,
Shanghai Xinxin Enterprise Management
Consulting Company, Sou Yinxin International Group were the
co-sponsored of the event.
Addressing the audience, Director, Association for Promotion
of West China Research and Development, CPEC Cooperation
and Development Centre, Zhang Wei said that China and
Pakistan were implementing a number of development projects
under CPEC framework, a flagship project of the ‘Belt and
Road’ initiative.
He said the Chinese businessmen and companies associated
with cosmetic and beauty industries were keen to set up
cosmetics production units in Pakistan for the mutual benefits of
the people of two countries.
“Pakistani people would be able to learn about the Chinese
experience in the beauty industry and get good job opportunities,”
he added.
Zhang said a large number of representatives of beauty
and cosmetics industry of China have overwhelmingly attended this
forum and demonstrated their keen interest to contribute
in Pakistani cosmetics industry by setting up their businesses in Pakistan.
He termed the first CPEC forum for beauty business as a
meaningful event and a right step at the right time.
Chairperson of the Board of Hong Kong Zhaohui Beauty Group
and Nanjing Zhaohui Beauty Chains, Zhaohui Cheng said a number
of Chinese companies were willing to explore business prospects
in Pakistan.
She informed the audience that Chinese companies had a
vast experience and knowledge about the cosmetics sector and they
wanted to develop and produce cosmetics keeping in view the needs and
demand of Pakistani market.
Zhaohui also informed that her organization was planning to
hold events in various cities of Pakistan to create awareness
about Chinese beauty products among Pakistani customers and asses
the market potential in Pakistan.
The heads of Shanghai Xinxin Enterprise
Management Consulting Company, Sou Yinxin International Group said
in recent years, Pakistan’s beauty and cosmetics industry is
booming with international trend.
Expressing their willingness to set up cosmetic production
units in Pakistan, they said, “We will soon visit Pakistan to
asses specific market and latest product and service applications
and get diversified solutions.”
It is worth mentioning that these two companies are enthusiastic
for the beauty business in response to “The Belt and Road” initiative.
They not only actively contributed to the first
China-Pakistani Economic Corridor Forum for Beauty Industry but
also took the important role as the organizers of the forum.
CPEC forum held to explore business opportunities in cosmetics industry of Pakistan
BEIJING, July 31 (APP): The first China-Pakistan