Commander Turkish Armed Forces meets Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP): General Hulusi AKAR, Commander Turkish

Armed Forces on Wednesday visited Naval Headquarters and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.

During the meeting, professional matters and various avenues of defence collaboration between Pakistan and Turkey came under discussion, PN press release read.

The Naval Chief highlighted the role and contribution of

Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the regional

maritime domain.

The Admiral also cited the conduct of Multinational Naval

Exercise AMAN-17 under the auspices of Pakistan Navy and highly

appreciated the active participation of Turkish Navy.

General Hulusi AKAR acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan

Navy for establishment of maritime peace, stability and lawful

order at sea by bringing together global navies towards a shared

commitment under the ambit of Exercise AMAN 17.

He lauded commitment and performance of Pakistan Navy in fight

against terrorism including participation in Coalition Maritime

Campaign Plan (CMCP) and Counter Piracy Operations for

maritime security and stability in the region.

The visit is expected to greatly enhance the bilateral

defence collaboration between Pakistan and Turkey.