Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe visits Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Air Marshal Perrance Shiri, Commander

Air Force of Zimbabwe visited Air Headquarters here Monday.

On his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air

Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air

Force, said a press release.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force

presented him the Guard of honour.

The visiting dignitary paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by

laying floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.

The honourable guest was introduced to Principal Staff

Officers of Pakistan Air Force.

Later on Martin Rushwaya, Secretary Defence Zimbabwe and Air

Marshal Perrance Shiri, Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe called on

the Air Chief in his office.

The dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed

matters of professional interest and areas of mutual co-operation.

Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe lauded the sound

professionalism of PAF personnel and expressed his desire to further

enhance mutual cooperation between the two air forces.

The Air Chief offered all out support to the Zimbabwe air

force in various fields.

The Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe is on an official visit to

Pakistan on the invitation of Pakistan Air Force.