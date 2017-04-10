Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe visits Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Air Marshal Perrance Shiri, Commander
Air Force of Zimbabwe visited Air Headquarters here Monday.
On his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air
Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air
Force, said a press release.
A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force
presented him the Guard of honour.
The visiting dignitary paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by
laying floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.
The honourable guest was introduced to Principal Staff
Officers of Pakistan Air Force.
Later on Martin Rushwaya, Secretary Defence Zimbabwe and Air
Marshal Perrance Shiri, Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe called on
the Air Chief in his office.
The dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed
matters of professional interest and areas of mutual co-operation.
Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe lauded the sound
professionalism of PAF personnel and expressed his desire to further
enhance mutual cooperation between the two air forces.
The Air Chief offered all out support to the Zimbabwe air
force in various fields.
The Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe is on an official visit to
Pakistan on the invitation of Pakistan Air Force.
