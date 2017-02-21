COAS lauds security forces response to Charsada blast

RAWALPINDI, Feb 21 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday lauded the security forces’ response to Charsadda blast.

“First tier Police response has saved many lives,” the COAS said as quoted in a tweet by Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor.

The COAS shared grief and sorrow on the loss of lives as result of blast.